Chinese Internet Users Say This Completely Innocuous Video Is The 'Sex Tape' That Got Kim Jong-Un's Ex Killed

On August 20, 2013, North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un’s ex girlfriend Hyon Song-wol was reportedly executed along with 12 other members of an orchestral band for violating laws against pornography.

Last night, a video was uploaded to Chinese video host Youku that is purportedly the pornographic video of Hyon Song Wol. The video isn’t really a sex tape, but just a dance routine dance set to Elvis Presley’s “Aloha Oe.”

As with all reports coming out of North Korea, neither the execution of Hyong Song-wol nor the new video of her is verified.

An extra grain of salt should be taken considering that the North Korean regime tends to put out incredible tales as fact, and the original report from The Chosun Ilbo stated, “They were accused of videotaping themselves having sex and selling the videos.”

Here is the video in question.

Since being uploaded last night the video has 712,000 views and has sparked a huge discussion by Chinese commenters.

Much of the commentary centers around if this …

… is considered a “pornographic” dance. The consensus is so far a resounding “no.”

