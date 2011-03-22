Chinese Internet Stocks Rise As Government Blocks Google

Since the Chinese government has begun blocking Gmail, Chinese internet stocks have been rising, Bloomberg notes.



Sina in particular, which is a big portal and owns popular Twitter clone Weibo, rose more than 5% yesterday. But NetEase, Sohu and Baidu all rose.

This is kind of cringe-inducing, but also makes sense: the more the Chinese government clamps down on foreign competitors, the better local tech companies will do, at least in the short term.

