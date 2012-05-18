How A Chinese Company Built A Three-Story Building In Just 9 Days

Photo: BBC

A Chinese building company has erected a three-story high rise using pre-made parts in only nine days, reports Xiaoun Yao of BBC News.The company, Broad Sustainable Building, said that the building should have been done in 24 hours, but heavy rain, a delivery problem and a national holiday delayed construction.



