How A Chinese Company Built A Three-Story Building In Just 9 Days

Photo: BBC
A Chinese building company has erected a three-story high rise using pre-made parts in only nine days, reports Xiaoun Yao of BBC News.The company, Broad Sustainable Building, said that the building should have been done in 24 hours, but heavy rain, a delivery problem and a national holiday delayed construction.
The company says the process uses just a fifth of the energy (with less on-site waste) while being cheaper and easier to build than the average building
The first exterior walls were done in 5 days, and all that was left was the roof, glass panel windows and floors
The company is planning to build a 220-floor high rise — which could become the world's tallest building — in only four months with 2,000 workers
