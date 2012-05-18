How A Chinese Company Built A Three-Story Building In Just 9 Days

Michael Kelley

Photo: BBC

A Chinese building company has erected a three-story high rise using pre-made parts in only nine days, reports Xiaoun Yao of BBC News.The company, Broad Sustainable Building, said that the building should have been done in 24 hours, but heavy rain, a delivery problem and a national holiday delayed construction.

The building started from scratch in China's central Hunan Province

Most of the parts were welded together beforehand

They used four 50-meter steel models that were lifted with cranes

Working day and night, the workers set up the columns and directed the slabs into place

Then all they had to do was fasten the giant pieces together

Last year the company built a 30-story hotel in 15 days

The company says the process uses just a fifth of the energy (with less on-site waste) while being cheaper and easier to build than the average building

The structure of the building was ready in 3 days

The first exterior walls were done in 5 days, and all that was left was the roof, glass panel windows and floors

The company is planning to build a 220-floor high rise — which could become the world's tallest building — in only four months with 2,000 workers

