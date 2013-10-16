Chinese Plane Inspectors Found 11 Rats Living Under A Business Class Seat [VIDEO]

Chinese health inspectors found 10 newborn rat pups living under a seat in the business class cabin of a plane from Hong Kong, according to the Southeast Morning Post.

According to Shanghai Daily, that’s the most rats inspectors have ever found on a plane.

On September 30, workers at the Xiamen Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau reportedly found the rats during a routine inspection. They located the mother the next day; no other rats were discovered.

The team determined that the rats had not left behind any viruses, and the owner found they had not damaged any of the plane’s wiring.

Here’s CCTV video of health inspectors finding the rats, distributed by the AP. Warning: The video shows the inspectors dissecting the rats after the 0:45 mark.

