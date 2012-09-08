All Of China's Big Infrastructure Projects In One Huge Slide

Over the past two days the Chinese government announced the approval of a large chunk of infrastructure projects.



The news was very well received by investors, who sent the Shanghai Composite surging nearly 4 per cent.

This slide from Nomura highlights every project approved by the National Development and Reform Commission:

Photo: Nomura

