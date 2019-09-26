A glamorous Chinese influencer was caught out when her landlord posted a video of her apartment filled with dog poop and moldy food

Screenshot/Pear Video A video of Lisa Li’s apartment showed uncleaned dog excrement on the floor.

A Chinese social-media influencer who seemed to be living a glamorous life was actually living in a filthy apartment, a video shot by her landlord showed.

Lisa Li’s glittering online persona, which won her 1.1 million followers, appeared to inspire her landlord to show the grim conditions in her home.

Li’s landlord said the apartment was so filthy that professional cleaners had refused to clean it, the BBC reported.

Li apologised to her landlord in a video, then was shown cleaning the apartment herself.

A Chinese social-media influencer whose feeds are full of images of expensive vacations, fine dining, and designer clothes apologised after her landlord undercut her online persona with a video of her filthy apartment.

Lisa Li, who has more than 1.1 million followers on the microblogging platform Weibo, had a video of her apartment in Xi’an, China, posted online by her landlord after she failed to return calls about the filth, according to a report from the BBC.

The landlord, identified by news outlets by her surname, Chen, shot a video showing moldy food, unwashed dishes, dog excrement, and a filthy cage in the apartment.

Screenshot/Pear Video The video showed a filthy cage.

Chen said in the video, published by the video news site Pear Video, that the apartment was so dirty that even professional cleaners were unwilling to clean it, the BBC report said.

Chen said Li had several unpaid utility bills amounting to about 3,000 yuan ($US420), the Chinese news outlet Sixth Tone reported.



She described Li as a “beautiful woman” online but a “disgusting” person in her personal life, the BBC said.

Screenshot/Pear Video Li cleaned up her apartment after being shamed by her landlord.

Li then published a video of her meeting with and apologizing to her landlord and then cleaning the apartment herself.

In the video, Li shakes Chen’s hand and tells her, “Complete responsibility lies with me on this incident,” according to the BBC.

Li said in an interview with The Paper, a local news site, “I will clean now … I will even clean overnight,” the BBC reported.



Screenshot/Pear Video The bathroom of Li’s apartment, as shown in the landlord’s video.

The landlord’s video went viral on Weibo, with a hashtag that could be roughly translated as “female internet celebrity left apartment full of poop when she moved out,” Sixth Tone reported.

Speaking to The Paper, Li blamed the state of the apartment and her failure to respond to Chen on her tight schedule and a recent hospital visit, according to the BBC. She said she had received a lot of messages on WeChat, a popular messaging app in China, and apparently missed one from Chen.

Li also posted an apology video on her Weibo page.

Screenshot/Lisa Li/Weibo Li posted an apology video to her Weibo page, bowing deeply at the end.

Li’s apartment contrasts sharply with the polished persona she presents to her followers on Weibo, where she features numerous pictures of herself eating at glamorous restaurants, wearing designer clothes, and staying at luxury hotels.

