China Warns That Inflation Will Blow Away Its Full Year Target

Chinese inflation just came in at 4.4%, blowing away forecasts of 4%… yet the]is latest surprise isn’t a fluke.



The Chinese government has also announced that full-year inflation will is set to blow away its full-year target as well.

Caixin:

Consumer price index figures in China will exceed the earlier target of 3 per cent this year, according to the head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Zhang Ping, director of the NDRC, said that while there were expectations of easing in the fourth quarter, inflation remains a concern. “We need to pay more attention to the prices of daily necessities and, in particular, to the price of food,” he said.

