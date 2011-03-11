Chinese Inflation Comes In Hot, As PBOC Announces New Push To Globalize The Yuan

Joe Weisenthal
yuan

Some interesting monetary news out of China in the early going.First, Chinese inflation of 4.9% came in slightly hotter than expectations. Shanghai stocks aren’t reacting strongly.

More interestingly is fresh commentary from the PBOC rearding the yuan.

The key points, via ForexLive:

  • Push forward with reforms of Yuan exchange-rate regime
  • Develop benchmark interest rate on money market
  • To use interest rates, required reserves and open market operations to adjust liquidity
  • To expand use of Yuan in trade and investment

The last, one, obviously, is the big one.

The US dollar is sliding a bit.

