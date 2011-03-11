Chinese Inflation Comes In Hot, As PBOC Announces New Push To Globalize The Yuan

Photo: jimmiehomeschoolmom via flickr

Some interesting monetary news out of China in the early going.First, Chinese inflation of 4.9% came in slightly hotter than expectations. Shanghai stocks aren’t reacting strongly.



More interestingly is fresh commentary from the PBOC rearding the yuan.

The key points, via ForexLive:

Push forward with reforms of Yuan exchange-rate regime

Develop benchmark interest rate on money market

To use interest rates, required reserves and open market operations to adjust liquidity

To expand use of Yuan in trade and investment

The last, one, obviously, is the big one.

The US dollar is sliding a bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.