Chinese Inflation Could Be 80% Higher Than Reported In July

China’s official consumer inflation statistic hit a 21-month high in July — at just 3.3%.



While the figure is nearly hitting a two-year high, but some are questioning the accuracy of the official inflation data, because prices seem to rising much faster based on anecdotal information.

Lydia Wang, a 28-year-old marketing manager in Shanghai, gripes that the shoes and clothing she normally buys are at least 50 per cent pricier than in 2009. Wu Sengyun, a 54-year-old retiree in the coastal city of Ningbo, Zhejiang, says prices of fruit and fish are up more than 20 per cent in the past year.

Willy Lin has cut back on free drumsticks in the canteen of his Jiangxi clothing factory as meat and vegetables grow dear. “The workers suffer,” he says. “Everybody is crying.”

One also has to wonder if the national inflation statistic misrepresents the diversity of economic environments within China. The regions around Beijing or Shanghai are completely different countries when compared to most of China.

“There has been a jump in prices that isn’t reflected in the numbers,” said Chinese Academy of Social Sciences economist Yu Yongding, a former adviser to China’s central bank.

Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University, said he wonders how a country that grew 10.3 per cent last quarter and is seeing upward pressure on wages could register a price rise of a few percentage points. Multinationals in China expect to raise wages an average of 8.4 per cent this year, according to Hewitt Associates Inc., a human resources consultant.

“Inflation could well be 6 per cent now for most people in China,” Peking University’s Pettis said.

6% would equate to 81% higher inflation than the 3.3% figure reported in July. Perhaps this is why Chinese gold demand is surging.

