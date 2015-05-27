Chinese industrial profits increase for the first time in six months in April

TOKYO, JAPAN – MAY 05: (L to R) Shiwen Liu, Yuling Zhu, Meng Chen, Coach Linghui Kong, Ning Ding and Xiaoxia Li of team China pose with gold medal during day eight of the 2014 World Team Table Tennis Championships at Yoyogi National Gymnasium on May 5, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

There’s a glimmer of hope for Chinese industrial firms – for the first time since September 2014, profits are higher than a year earlier.

According to data released by China’s national Bureau of Statistics industrial profits grew 2.6% in the year to April, stronger than the 0.2% decline recorded in March.

