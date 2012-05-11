This China Chart Is Making Everyone Scream 'Hard Landing' Today

The big news out of China: A major miss on industrial production growth.



From Nomura:

Industrial production (IP) growth dropped sharply to 9.3% y-o-y in April from 11.9% in March (Consensus 12.2%, Nomura 12.1%, Figure 1). This slowdown was not due to a base effect. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, IP grew by only 0.35% in April (annualized growth rate of 4.2%). Output data across industries appears to be sending mixed signals, as steel and automobile production both picked up in April while electricity, cement, and oil production fell.

Photo: Nomura

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.