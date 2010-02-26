Chinese In Disbelief After Government Statistics Show Mere 1.5% Increase In Home Prices

Typically the Chinese government gets slammed for inflating economist statistics, but in this case there’s suspicious they’re doing just the opposite.



According to China Daily, the official home price increase for 2009 was a mere 1.5%.

A reader writes to say that Chinese are baffled at the news, and a China Daily commenter believes the number is a total lie, as well.

Bonus: Why Chinese real estate is the most obvious bubble ever >

