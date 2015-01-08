Why The Chinese Ice Festival Is One Of The Most Surreal Sights You'll Ever See

The 31st International Ice and Snow Festival officially kicked off in the Chinese city of Harbain on Monday, January 5.

The main venue, Ice and Snow World, featured castles and famous buildings recreated out of thick blocks of ice that lit up after nightfall.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

