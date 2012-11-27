When A Chinese Farmer Refused To Move Out Of His Home, The Government Built A Highway Around It

When the government decided to build a highway to Wenling, a town in China’s Zhejiang province, it offered everyone in the neighbourhood compensation to relocate.



But farmer Luo Baogen and his wife refused to move, saying the compensation wasn’t enough for them to rebuild their home elsewhere.

Faced with Luo’s refusal to leave, the government decided to go ahead and build the road around it anyway.

Reuters reports that this phenomenon – when one building remains, after those around it have been demolished – is called a ‘nail house’.

Photo: HoodNews via YouTube

