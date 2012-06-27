Chinese Hospital Distributes Porn Mag To Promote Cheap Abortions

Photo: YouTube/LinkTV

A hospital in northern China is under fire for distributing a pornographic magazine at a local university to advertise its cheap abortions, Shanghai Daily reports.The Shijiazhuang Red Cross Hospital was ordered to stop producing Sound of Angles (hilariously misspelled) but the hospital said it was “guiding young people to do the right thing.” The erotic stories urge readers to fulfil their sexual fantasies and then go to the hospital for cheap abortion and hymen repair surgery.



Shanghai Daily found a person who got his girlfriend pregnant after being inspired by the magazine. He was disappointed after he had to pay the hospital thousands of yuan instead of the 480 yuan ($75) price. Even worse? The surgery didn’t even remove the entire foetus.

Abortions in China is a touchy subject because of the state-mandated birth control laws necessitates the need for an abortion at times. There have been protests in recent months in Shijiazhuang against vulgar and provocative abortion ads that promote sexual promiscuity and “mislead children.” Abortion ads have been seen on buses, promoted at local colleges and even advertised on free keychains around the city and this was all published a couple of months before this pornographic scandal.

The Guardian reports that local officials are under a lot of pressure to maintain the number of allowed births, and the advertising and promotion of abortions in China seems commonplace. There is a 40,000 yuan fine for those who break the birth control rules.

