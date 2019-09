A truck carrying fireworks caught fire on a highway in China, leading to an unexpected display of pyrotechnics for drivers in Zhejiang Province.

The driver escaped safely, and the passenger walked away with minor injuries, according to The Telegraph.

Check out the video of the burning truck and multicolored fireworks display, below:

