A Chinese Train Just Went Twice As Fast As Anything In America

Photo: China.org.cn

A Chinese passenger train has set a speed record during tests on a new track from Shanghai to Beijing.From a standing start, the Chinese-built train reached a top speed of 302 mph in 22 minutes. When opened next year, the high-speed track will cut travel time between the two cities from 10 hours to four hours.



The train set a record for unmodified conventional rail. The fastest train period is a Chinese mag-lev train, which can hit 311 mph.

How does that high-speed ACELA compare? It maxes out around 150 mph.

