Chinese 'Harper's Bazaar' Gives Sarah Jessica Parker A New Face

China’s Harper’s Bazaar March 2013

Photo: China’s Harpers Bazaar

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest celebrity to fall prey to heavy-handed airbrushing on the cover of Chinese ‘Harper’s Bazaar’.Sarah Jessica Parker has paid a visit to the Photoshop of horrors for her latest cover appearance.



The Sex and the City actress stars on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar China’s March issue but appears to have had more than a little post-production work done. Her eyes are painfully piercing, cheekbones razor sharp and we’re pretty sure that’s not her real mouth.

READ: Eva Longoria falls prey to heavy-handed Photoshop butcher

Bizarrely, SJP is one of the few ‘older’ (we mean that purely in Hollywood land terms) that seems to being growing old gracefully and not resorting to the surgeon’s knife to banish those pesky wrinkles, making her brush with the airbrush all the more obvious.

But Parker’s not alone, she’s just the latest in a long line of over-airbrushing victims – Eva Longoria, Demi Moore and Lady Gaga have all fallen prey, and countless models have lost limbs and an unfeasible amount of inches, so maybe SJP should count herself lucky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.