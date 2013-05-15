Chinese Motorcyclists Show Their Love For Harley-Davidson

Alex Davies
China Harley Davidson National Rally motorcycle

Harley-Davidson may be a quintessentially American brand, but that doesn’t mean it’s not beloved around the world.

On Monday, about 1,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over China traveled to Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province.

There, they took part in the 5th Annual Harley-Davidson National Rally, part of the celebration of the brand’s 100th birthday.

These photos from the event show that Chinese Harley fans aren’t so different from their American counterparts: They love crazy outfits, the open road, and their motorcycles.

About 1,000 Harley fans came out to celebrate the brands 110th birthday.

In China, motorcycles are in the same class as electric bikes, horses, and bicycles.

That makes them illegal on highways and large avenues in major Chinese cities.

Harley-Davidsons are classified as luxury items in China, so they are subject to heavy tax duties that can double their price.

But none of that cut down on the enthusiasm of the motorcyclists who came out for the rally.

Some riders kept their gear more conventional.

Others went for more interesting choices.

This man put on a skeleton mask for the ride.

It's less flashy than this Native American headdress.

Helmets with horns were also popular.

This rider's motorcycle sports a Chinese flag.

And this jacket bears an imitation of an American flag.

It's not all about life on the road. This Harley lover took a break in a hotel to make a phone call.

And this man in horned helmet took a break on a bridge for a dance.

Now head over to the United Arab Emirates.

DON'T MISS: The Ridiculous Supercars Of The Dubai Police Force >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.