Chinese Motorcyclists Show Their Love For Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson may be a quintessentially American brand, but that doesn’t mean it’s not beloved around the world.



On Monday, about 1,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over China traveled to Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province.

There, they took part in the 5th Annual Harley-Davidson National Rally, part of the celebration of the brand’s 100th birthday.

These photos from the event show that Chinese Harley fans aren’t so different from their American counterparts: They love crazy outfits, the open road, and their motorcycles.

