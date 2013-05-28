Chinese Hackers Steal Blueprint For Australian Spy Headquarters

Hacker: Shutterstock

Chinese hackers have reportedly stolen detailed plans of a $630 million building intended to house the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Andrew Fowler of Four Corners reports that hackers broke into a government contractor’s computer systems to steal floor plans and information about communications cabling, server locations and security systems of the ASIO building in Canberra.

ASIO initially planned to move into the building by December last year but the move has been pushed to mid-2013 because of construction delays.

Defence studies professor Des Ball told Four Corners that the theft could make the building unfit for ASIO’s use.

More at ABC Online.

