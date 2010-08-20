Chinese Announcement: Trust Us, Our Financial System Is Just Fine

Concerns have been on the rise in regards to the financial health of China’s local governments. The worry is that local governments have created a mountain of bad loans and will need to be bailed out by the central government. It’s a similar situation to what the U.S. faces with California’s horrid finances, except at least with California the extent of the problem is at least well known, even if the political will to fix it is lacking.



In China there’s far more uncertainty as to exactly how large of a problem local government finances will be, and whether or not it poses a systemic risk to the financial system… ie. whether or not the weak finances of some local governments could bring down the entire financial system.

There could be as much as $1.14 trillion of questionable loans used to finance local governments’ projects, created by more than 8,000 special funding entities.

Well, today the Chinese government has said that it was continuing to fix the problem, and that the problem was ‘controllable’, posing no systemic risk to the nation’s financial system.

China Daily:

The Ministry of Finance and the CBRC said in a statement on Thursday that risks in loans to local government financing vehicles indeed exist, but currently the overall risk is manageable and will not cause systemic risk as the majority of the repayments were being met.

“Most of the loans can secure steady and sufficient cash flow and cover the principal and interest. And for loans that may not be repayable, risks can be refined by restructuring debt and increasing collateral,” said the statement.

…

The authorities are expected to address the problem – partly caused by the 4 trillion yuan stimulus package rolled out at the end of 2008 to shore up economic growth – with measures such as ordering banks to “strictly regulate credit management” for the investment vehicles.

Nothing to see here…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.