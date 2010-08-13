Chinese Government Launching Its Own Search Engine To Kill Google

Photo: wikipedia.org

On Thursday, Xinhua News Agency and China Mobile announced a deal to develop a new search engine company. Both companies are state-owned enterprises.China Mobile is the largest and most valuable mobile phone company in the world, with more than 508 million subscribers. It is listed on both the NYSE and Hong Kong stock exchange. Xinhua News Agency is the official news agency of China, and reports directly to the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party.



Recently, the government of Chinese president Hu Jintao has criticised China’s owned state-owned television stations for airing dating programs which encourage consumer materialism and superficial behaviour, but which have been very popular with the public and have drawn high ratings and advertising money. Many Chinese have used China’s most popular domestic search engine, Baidu, and to a smaller extent, Google, to find new content which is more daring and cutting edge, and is usually hosted on China’s two largest and most popular video hosting sites, Youku and Tudou. Both Youku and Tudou are privately funded from overseas VC investors, and are likely to go for IPOs outside China in 2011. Tudou has recently unveiled plans to create its own content directed at China’s youth, while Youku has opted to licence popular television TV serials for broadcast. In an effort to bring the video hosting sites under tighter government control, the State Administration for Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) have required that these companies first obtain airing licenses, just like TV stations, before they start offering the programs.

The most obvious target for the new search engine joint venture is Baidu, China’s leading search engine company, which is privately-owned. Less affected would be Google China, which only has slightly more than 20% of the search market in China.

This move is part of a larger overall picture, and that is the Chinese government’s move into areas which, until recently, were widely considered to be part of China’s emergent private sector. While China’s SOEs have huge cash reserves, they frequently become embroiled in non-business related policy issues. While the new JV will be able to hire away leading engineering talent from Baidu, Google and from Silicon Valley, some other considerations will be:

Will the new search engine index content which the Chinese government considers edgy and in poor taste, but which are popular with China’s youth? If it doesn’t include the edgy material, how will it commercially compete with Baidu and Google for search advertising yuan?

How will costs, and later revenues, be shared between China Mobile and Xinhua? Will Xinhua control what content goes into the index? China Mobile is a much larger and more profitable enterprise than Xinhua, and is likely to see things from a more business-like perspective, while Xinhua is likely to see things from a more policy-oriented angle since it reports directly to the party’s Publicity Department.

Search engines require significant upfront costs for investment in data centres, and most importantly, for electricity. Will the new JV get a good deal on electricity rates from the State Grid, another state-owned enterprise?

How will the new search engine get wide adoption? Will it develop a new browser where it is set as the default? Will the government require government ministries to use it as the default search engine?

Will SASAC eventually ask, or tell China’s state-owned enterprises to spend less of their search advertising yuan on Baidu and Google as the new search engine scales up, and to direct their search advertising money to the new search engine?

Will SASAC make senior management appointments on business grounds only, or will party loyalty and political affiliation be a major consideration too?

Will non-Chinese institutional investors be welcomed?

Recent policy initiatives by the Chinese government suggest that the party wants to clean up many state-owned enterprises from charges of corruption and power abuse, making them more competitive in the marketplace. When it comes to content, China’s consumers have run ahead of the government, and the government has been torn between giving Chinese consumers what they want, and closely following the party line for ideological reasons and making these SOEs uncompetitive.

For many Chinese and non-Chinese investors though, the question is whether private businesses can compete with the SOEs on an even playing field, or will they be at a significant disadvantage?

Stay tuned.

