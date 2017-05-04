Markets are worried about China, and its bond yields are surging

Scared straight. Picture: Getty Images

Chinese government bond yields have surged to their highest level in almost two years as tighter financial regulations rattle investors.

The 10-year government bond yield soared to 3.536%, the highest since late 2015.

The nation’s banking, insurance and securities trading regulators last month issued directives aimed at curbing everything from excessive borrowing to speculation in stock markets.

That unnerved investors and spurred fluctuation in financial markets prompting the central banks to inject 140 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) of cash into the financial system through open-market operations on Wednesday.

The monetary authority will prevent swings in liquidity from exceeding tolerable levels, the official Xinhua News Agency-owned China Securities Journal said in an opinion piece.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.