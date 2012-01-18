A Chinese Government Worker's Wild Macau Shopping Spree Causes On Uproar Online

Photo: screenshot via Youku

Chinese citizens are up in arms after photos of a luxury shopping spree–including an $8,300 diamond-encrusted Cartier watch, Miu Miu purse and Chanel shoes–appeared on the blog of a local government office worker, ChinaSmack reports.It’s the third time in recent memory that the lavish spending habits of a government employee (or their children) have caused an uproar in China, where accusations of government corruption are rampant.



Over the summer 20-year-old Guo Meimei posted photos of her cars and purses online and created a scandal for China’s Red Cross, and months later a government official’s daughter set off outrage by flaunting her wealth online.

In the latest case, “Jilin City Beijing Liaison Office worker Gao Yue’er” posted photos of a shopping spree in Macao on her microblog, ChinaSmack says.

Once exposed, Gao deleted her microblog, and the Jilin Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department has said that there is no such person at their Beijing Liaison Office, according to ChinaSmack.

Below, some screenshots of Gao’s blog from a Chinese TV news report about the incident:

