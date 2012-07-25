Chinese Girls Line Up For The Miniskirt Discount At A Theme Park

Translated from Netease and other Chinese source:



The promotion launched by a park in Guilin triggered lots of controversy. A theme park in Guilin launched the campaign, “Happy Summer Loves Mini-Skirts”, stipulating that from July to August, females who are over 18 years old, with skirts shorter than 38cm, could enjoy half price admission, which is 55 RMB. And on July 21st and 22nd, qualified females could enjoy 10RMB ticket before 12pm.

But some netizens expressed their objection, deeming it a vulgar publicity stunt without any meaning, and an unhealthy low-class event.

Guilin Merryland said that we had this promotion for five years since 2007, and due to positive feedback, it had been kept. And the park did not agree with netizens on that it was a vulgar act.

Despite its continuous controversy, this campaign reached its peak on July 21st and July 22nd when qualified visitors could enjoy 10 RMB tickets. The amount of total visitors increased instead of declining. Statistics showed that around 12,000 visitors entered the park on July 21st.

In order to participate in this campaign, many female visitors who wore pants changed into a mini-skirt before they bought tickets, and changed back after they went inside. Mrs. Su, a visitor, said it was a bit troublesome, but both the length of skirt and the ticket price were acceptable and such a good deal.

July and August are the peak season for this theme park, and the “mini-skirt festival” not only greatly increased the amount of visitors, but also brought new business opportunities for some merchants. The booth, under the tree which was only 20meters away from the ticket office, offered mini-skirts in various colours and attracted many females. According to the cart owner, their target consumers were visitors from other cities, who did not know this mini-skirt promotion and hence were not prepared for it. The mini-skirts were well received by these visitors because the total price of the skirt (30-40 RMB) and ticket (10 RMB) was still slightly lower than a half price ticket. They sold near 200 skirts in a single morning.

Photo: Chinahush

Photo: Chinahush

Photo: Chinahush

Photo: Chinahush

Photo: Chinahush

