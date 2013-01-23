Chinese General Ominously Warns Australia Not To Side With The US 'Tiger'

Photo: AP Images

Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald has published remarkable comments from Senior Colonel Liu Mingfu, a Chinese military officer with the National Defence University.’America is the global tiger and Japan is Asia’s wolf and both are now madly biting China,” Colonel Liu reportedly said. ”Of all the animals, Chinese people hate the wolf the most.”



Liu went on to say that Australia should play the ”kind-hearted lamb” and “never play the jackal for the tiger or dance with the wolf”. The colonel, who does speak officially for the Chinese government but is believed to be used to test reactions, asked that his comments be passed on to Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Australia’s geographical position, and the stationing of some US military on its territories, has brought it into conflict with China before. In particular, China’s financial support for the undemocratic military leadership of Fiji has been called an “insult” to Australia.

