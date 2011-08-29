WATCH: The Chinese General Whose Discussion Of Sensitive Spy Cases Has Caused A Storm

FOOTAGE OF A Chinese general discussing sensitive spying cases has been leaked onto video sharing site YouTube.



The footage of a talk by Major General Jin Yinan appears to be a potentially embarrassing failure of secrecy for the usually tightlipped military. Some of the cases discussed by Jin had been publicly announced previously – but many details had been kept secret.

During his speech, in which he seemingly briefed government officials, Jin discusses the case of China’s former ambassador to South Korea – Li Bin – who was sentenced to seven years for corruption, reports Voice of America.

Jin said Li had been discovered passing secrets to South Korea that compromised China’s position in North Korean nuclear disarmament talks, the Times of India reports. The allegations had been deemed “too embarrassing” to be brought up during Li’s trial.

“In all the world, what nation’s ambassador serves as another country’s spy?” Jin said.

China’s defence Ministry did not immediately respond Monday to faxed questions about the footage, reports the AP. Calls to the National defence University where Jin is a lecturer rang unanswered.

