China Releases A Bunch Of Economic Data — And Pretty Much Every Number Is A Miss

A bunch of fresh economic data out of China, and all of it is a slight miss.



Here are some tweets summarizing the data.

Data: China Retail sales for March+12.4% y/y (vs. +12.6% expected) bit.ly/YobxGd — ForexLive (@ForexLive) April 15, 2013

Aaand that’s a miss. China Q1 GDP misses f’casts for 8%, comes in at 7.7%. Let the selling begin… — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) April 15, 2013

Data: China March Fixed Asset investment excluding rural20.9% (vs. 21.3% expected) bit.ly/YVRSRZ — ForexLive (@ForexLive) April 15, 2013

The data really isn’t doing what #China gov’t wants. GDP, industrial output, FAI miss f’casts. Q1 RE invtmnt looking strong at +20.2% — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) April 15, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.