Chinese GDP Growth Beats Expectations And Accelerates Into A Clear V

Chinese GDP grew 11.9% year over year in Q1 of this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This was ahead of the 11.7% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg.



Note the economy grew faster than the 10.7% reported in Q4 of 2009.

The nation’s consumer price index also rose 2.2% in Q1, and 2.4% most recently in March.

Q1 Chinese growth confirms what looks to be a V-shaped recovery from China, though of course one with a bottom at 6.2% GDP growth, rather than a negative value like most nations who entered recessions.

As an aside, some question the validity of Chinese GDP reports (we get emails every now and then) even though the World Bank and most China-focused economists have yet to find major problems with the data despite checking it from multiple different sources.

