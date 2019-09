Photo: Lin Pernille Photography

Chinese GDP just came out.The economy grew 9.1%.



That’s a bit below 9.3% that was apparently the consensus.

Most markets remain fairly quiet.

A few other numbers, via Marketwatch:

Retail sales jumped 17.7%.

Industrial output grew 13.8%.

We should all wish to have such robust “hard landings.”

