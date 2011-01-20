Chinese GDP Grows At A Blistering 9.8%, Inflation Falls To 4.6%

The latest batch of Chinese econ data is out, and at first glance doesn’t seem likely to move markets to radically one wary or another.



December CPI of 4.6% is slightly below November, and right in line with expectation.s

Chinese GDP of 9.8% was a bit ahead of expectations.

All around, solid with few alarm bells.

One amusing thing: China’s officials statistics website is down from too many vis tors (via @theanalyst_hk).

This is what you get when you go there:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.