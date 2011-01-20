Chinese GDP Grows At A Blistering 9.8%, Inflation Falls To 4.6%

Joe Weisenthal

The latest batch of Chinese econ data is out, and at first glance doesn’t seem likely to move markets to radically one wary or another.

December CPI of 4.6% is slightly below November, and right in line with expectation.s

Chinese GDP of 9.8% was a bit ahead of expectations.

All around, solid with few alarm bells.

One amusing thing: China’s officials statistics website is down from too many vis tors (via @theanalyst_hk).

This is what you get when you go there:

