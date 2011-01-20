Chinese GDP Grows At A Blistering 9.8%, Inflation Falls To 4.6%

The latest batch of Chinese econ data is out, and at first glance doesn’t seem likely to move markets to radically one wary or another.
December CPI of 4.6% is slightly below November, and right in line with expectation.s
Chinese GDP of 9.8% was a bit ahead of expectations.
All around, solid with few alarm bells.
One amusing thing: China’s officials statistics website is down from too many vis tors (via @theanalyst_hk).
This is what you get when you go there:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.