Videos show Chinese eSports fans swarming the streets with motorcycles and flags after their team won the ‘League of Legends’ World Championship

Team Edward Gaming (L) and team DAMWON KIA compete in the League of Legends World Championship Final on November 6, 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Clive Rose/Riot Games Inc. via Getty Images

A ‘League of Legends’ team’s shock victory stirred Chinese fans into a frenzy on Saturday night.

Gaming fans packed shopping malls and plazas to watch Shanghai squad Edward Gaming upset Korean favorites Damwon Gaming.

College students swarmed the streets as Edward Gaming took the win, with one man leading the charge in his underwear.

Throngs of gaming fans in China rushed the streets in ecstasy on Saturday, waving flags and cheering en masse through the dead of night as a Chinese eSports team clinched a surprise victory to win the “League of Legends” World Championship on Saturday.

The final, broadcast live from Reykjavik, Iceland, saw Shanghai-based underdog Edward Gaming squeeze a 3-2 victory against tournament favorites Damwon Gaming, a Korean powerhouse team that won the annual event last year.

Edward Gaming’s match against Damwon Gaming drew widespread attention in China. State media estimates the country has more than 400 million eSports fans. Videos on social media show crowds packing shopping malls and plazas to watch the matches.

One video shows a mass outdoor gathering chanting support for the Chinese team, which most fans refer to as “EDG.”

“EDG! Niu bi!” the crowd chanted. “Niu bi” is slang for “cow’s vagina,” which has evolved to become a term of praise, especially in online gaming in China.

When it became clear that Edward Gaming would take the win on Saturday night, college dorms in Chongqing’s Southwestern University erupted in celebration at around 2 a.m., reported Chinese media.

Footage shows jubilant students running out to their corridors as cheers ring out across the blocks.

The excitement soon spilled out into the streets. Videos emerged online of fans marching through residential areas with flags and victory chants.

One video on Twitter shows a man wearing nothing but underwear and a full face mask leading the charge.

In another video, three motorcycles blare: “EDG! Niu bi” on loudspeakers in a residential area.

This isn’t the first time a Chinese team has won the “League of Legends” world finals, which this year involved 22 of the best squads from 11 regions around the globe. But Edward Gaming’s win is being considered one of the largest upsets in the tournament’s 11-year history.

Fans have followed through with promises to shave their heads or jump fully clothed into pools if the Shanghai squad won.

State media outlets like CCTV have praised EDG for its tournament success, a rare endorsement amid China’s crackdown on esports that has tightened restrictions for teenagers’ access to games. In September, Xinhua state media cautioned that “China’s esports development must not come at the expense of minors being addicted,” hailing an “all-rounded,” balanced approach to developing gaming talent.