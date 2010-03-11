The Inflation Number That's Really Going To Freak Out Chinese Authorities

Photo: Mats Stafseng Einarsen/Wikimedia Commons
Food: Prices were up 6.2% y/y vs. 3.7% in January.The people will tolerate other kinds of inflation — such as the value of the land they live on, which gives the illusion of wealth — but when food prices are spiking like these, this will demand action.
