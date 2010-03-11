The Inflation Number That's Really Going To Freak Out Chinese Authorities

Photo: Mats Stafseng Einarsen/Wikimedia Commons

Food: Prices were up 6.2% y/y vs. 3.7% in January.The people will tolerate other kinds of inflation — such as the value of the land they live on, which gives the illusion of wealth — but when food prices are spiking like these, this will demand action.



Now for your education, learn 14 of the craziest food items in the Chinese CPI >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.