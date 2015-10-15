Jimmy Fallon called this 'the best burrito I've had in my lifetime' -- so we had to try it

Celebrity chef Danny Bowien found a way to combine your two favourite cuisines: Mexican and Chinese.

The chef, who runs both Mission Chinese Food and Mission Cantina in New York, invented a dish that marries the two, as he recently introduced a burrito at Mission Cantina that is filled with Chinese ingredients from sister restaurant Mission Chinese Food. Some of the “Chinese burrito’s” key ingredients are mapo tofu and salt cod fried rice.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Andrew Fowler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.