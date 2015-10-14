The Chinese food burrito is now a thing -- and it's delicious

Mission Cantina, located in New York City’s Lower East Side, is where chef Danny Bowien likes to experiment with random food pairings.

His latest invention is the “Chinese food burrito,” made with fried rice and tofu dishes straight off the menu of Mission Cantina’s sister restaurant, Mission Chinese.

Jimmy Fallon recently revealed on “The Tonight Show” that the Chinese food burrito is “the best burrito that I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”

So we had to try this sensation for ourselves and see what all the fuss was about…

Mission Cantina is located in NYC's Lower East Side. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Chef Danny Bowien's restaurant is quickly becoming famous for its 'Chinese burrito.' Aly Weisman/Business Insider The burrito is mostly made from two famous dishes from Mission Cantina's sister restaurant, Mission Chinese. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This is the salt cod fried rice. Aly Weisman/Business Insider It's made with with Chinese sausage, lettuce, and egg. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This is the 'Mapo Tofu.' Aly Weisman/Business Insider This specialty dish is made with pork, aged beef fat, and 'doubanjiang' -- a spicy, salty paste. Aly Weisman/Business Insider The burrito only has a few ingredients. Aly Weisman/Business Insider To make such a glorious concoction, you must first start with placing cheese on a tortilla. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Once the the tortilla starts bubbling from the stove heat... Aly Weisman/Business Insider ... you can then add all of the hot ingredients, which help further melt the cheese. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Next, the rice and tofu are topped with lettuce and cilantro. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Now it's time to try and tame this bad boy. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Rolling all of the ingredients into one tortilla can often prove difficult... Aly Weisman/Business Insider But she did it. Voilà! Aly Weisman/Business Insider The burrito is then folded into aluminium foil to keep all of the ingredients together. Aly Weisman/Business Insider It's truly massive in size. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Behold the glorious view once the Chinese burrito is cut in half. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Now it's time to dine! Aly Weisman/Business Insider It tastes as good as it looks. Aly Weisman/Business Insider

