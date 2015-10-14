The Chinese food burrito is now a thing -- and it's delicious

Aly Weisman/Business InsiderThe ‘Chinese Burrito’ at NYC’s Mission Cantina.
Mission Cantina, located in New York City’s Lower East Side, is where chef Danny Bowien likes to experiment with random food pairings.
His latest invention is the “Chinese food burrito,” made with fried rice and tofu dishes straight off the menu of Mission Cantina’s sister restaurant, Mission Chinese.
Jimmy Fallon recently revealed on “The Tonight Show” that the Chinese food burrito is “the best burrito that I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”
So we had to try this sensation for ourselves and see what all the fuss was about…
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
The burrito is mostly made from two famous dishes from Mission Cantina's sister restaurant, Mission Chinese.
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Aly Weisman/Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.