CHINESE MANUFACTURING SLIGHTLY RISES

A little bit of surprise good news in China.

Chinese manufacturing may have grown a little bit in September, according to the Markit flash PMI report.

The index came in at 50.5, up from 50.2 in August. Anything above 50 indicates growth; so Chinese manufacturing is improving, but barely.

This chart shows how China has been right of the cusp of even of late.

