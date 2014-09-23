CHINESE MANUFACTURING SLIGHTLY RISES

Joe Weisenthal

A little bit of surprise good news in China.

Chinese manufacturing may have grown a little bit in September, according to the Markit flash PMI report.

The index came in at 50.5, up from 50.2 in August. Anything above 50 indicates growth; so Chinese manufacturing is improving, but barely.

This chart shows how China has been right of the cusp of even of late.

Screen Shot 2014 09 22 at 9.47.10 PMMarkit

