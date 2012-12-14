CHINESE FLASH PMI HITS 14-MONTH HIGH OF 50.9

It appears the green shoots continue to grew in China, as the “flash” PMI report has hit a 14-month high of 50.9.
That’s above last month’s 50.5, and the 50.8 that people expected.
The big story in Asia is China’s growing green shoots, and this confirms it.
