CHINESE FLASH PMI HITS 14-MONTH HIGH OF 50.9

Joe Weisenthal

It appears the green shoots continue to grew in China, as the “flash” PMI report has hit a 14-month high of 50.9.

That’s above last month’s 50.5, and the 50.8 that people expected.

Here’s the key table:

image

The big story in Asia is China’s growing green shoots, and this confirms it.

