Chinese Flash PMI Jumps To A 3-Month High — And The Aussie Dollar Is Shooting Up

Chinese Flash PMI has risen to 49.1, a 3-month high.49.1 is still contraction, but it would appear that the pace of contraction is slowing, consistent with the idea that there is some kind of firming or perhaps even “green shoots.”



The following charts show the general improvement in the numbers.

The Aussie dollar is spiking, evidence that the market likes the tickup and sees it as evidence of economic firming.

The full release is here.

