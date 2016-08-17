Japan's coast guard released a video showing hundreds of Chinese fishing ships near a disputed island chain

Screen grab/The Japan Times Japanese coast guard ships approach a Chinese fishing vessel.

The Japanese coast guard released a video which purports to show nearly 200 to 300 Chinese fishing boats accompanied by 28 patrol ships outside Japan’s territorial waters.

The Chinese ships were near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The disputed island chain, which is nothing more than uninhabited rocks, is administered by Japan but claimed by China.

Flare-ups of this sort have occurred between Beijing and Tokyo in the past. And, despite the Hague’s decision to reject China’s claim on the South China Sea, the rapid expansion of China’s navy paired with Japan’s reliance on sea-lanes is a recipe for awakening Japan’s pacifist slumber.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

