Chinese feminists are sharing powerful photos in support of ex-Stanford student's victim

After former Stanford student Brock Turner received a lenient sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, the world reacted with outrage. But there has also been an outpouring of support for Turner’s victim, who has chosen to remain anonymous. Yesterday, Vice President Joe Biden shared an open letter to the woman, writing, “Your story has already changed lives. You have helped change the culture.”

Now, a group of women in China are also standing in solidarity with the victim.

A group called Free Chinese Feminist has posted a series of photos on its Facebook and Twitter pages with the hashtag #Solidarity4StanfordSurvivor, The Guardian Reports. In the photos, men and women hold signs denouncing Turner’s attack, as well as rape culture in general. (Turner was convicted of felony sexual assault, not rape.)

“Rape is a form of gender violence that is everywhere in the world. Sexist and racist justice systems have facilitated this by ignoring, dismissing and devaluing survivors’ experiences. Nobody earns the right to rape,” the group said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Our message is simple: The Stanford survivor and all the survivors who face injustice, you are not by yourself. We are in this fight together!”

