Chinese Farmer And Son Light Themselves on Fire To Protest Land Sale, And The Shanghai Bulldozers Pause For Just Two Hours

Moral amnesia is one of those signs of a telltale bubble that doesn’t show up in official statistics.



When people become indifferent or ignorant about actual human suffering, that might be all you need to know.

So it is with that in mind that we present this Shanghai Daily piece (with key parts bolded by us) that’s just chock full of moral amnesia in real-estate crazy China.

Behold:

FARMER Tao and his 92-year-old father set themselves on fire when a

100-strong team led by a township chief set out to tear down their home

and their pig farm.

The farmers had found the compensation they were being offered far too

low.

The son died and the father was injured – but, according to Beijing

Times, that did little to distract the team from their destructive

mission.



Yes, the incident caused a two-hour delay, but the home and the farm

were pulled down while the remains of the victim were still lying

nearby.



The job was certainly carried out in a professional manner.

For instance, prior to the assault, a curfew was announced immediately

around the affected area, and other members of the family had been

escorted out of harm’s way.

This happened on Saturday in Huangchuan Township, Donghai County,

Jiangsu, but it can be happening anywhere today.

One report suggests that officials there wanted to have the demolition

completed before April 1, when a new relocation law would make forced

relocation more difficult. This is likely an exaggeration of their

respect for law.

That a villager chose to end his life in such a violent way can only

dramatize the futility of any resistance.

The futility of their resistance. Classic.

