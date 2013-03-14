Chinese Farm Confesses To Dumping Thousands Of Dead Pigs Into A River

Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Over the past few days, China has been pulling thousands of dead pigs out of Shanghai’s Huangpu river.Bloomberg reports that a farm in the Zhejiang province has finally claimed responsibility.



The horrifying images were only made worse by the fact that the river is a source of drinking water for the locals.

“One merchant claims that a crackdown on the sale of dead pigs forced pig farmers to dump them into the river,” said Bill Bishop in his Sinocism newsletter. “So the good news may be that fewer dead pigs are getting into the food supply, but the bad news is that it used to be very common? Regardless, another reason, if you need one, to avoid processed pork in China.”

