Chinese Factories Hit By Power Cuts Due To Soaring Demand

Surging demand for energy due to extremely hot weather in Shanghai has forced power cuts to factories near the city.



Facilities in Pudong, Baoshan, Yangpu, and Minhang endured cuts since their infrastructure apparently needs to be upgraded.

Shanghai Daily:

Once the temperature drops, power will be restored to the factories, Shanghai Electric said.

“The targeted industries use a lot of electricity and produce pollution,” said a company official surnamed Wang.

As the scorching heat is forecast to continue this week, power use is expected to be high, and the problem would be more notable in areas with less capacity.

Shanghai Electric said it made the decision to cut the power according to government regulations.

Wang said residents need not worry as the city’s overall power capacity is sufficient.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.