From Nomura, note that Chinese import growth has now gone negative year over year.



This has happened before during Chinese New Years, but that’s usually accompanied by a big export slowdown as factories shut down. Exports remain positive, however, at this time so the trade balance looks fine.

Photo: Nomura

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.