Chinese Exporters Issue Harsh Warning Against Any Yuan Hike

Who do you think Bejing will pander to first, the U.S. or its own people?



A yuan hike would kill droves of Chinese exporters, say exporters.

Reuters:

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade was checking with more than 1,000 exporters in 12 industries on whether they could cope with a stronger exchange rate, Zhang Wei, vice-chairman of the association, said.

Exporters in labour-intensive sectors such as garments and furniture worked on margins as small as 3 per cent, he said.

“If the yuan rises, these companies will face the immediate risk of going bust as their profit margin is already very narrow,” Zhang told a news conference. “So for these companies, the consequences would be disastrous.”

They’ll scream bloody murder if it looks like China is hiking the yuan for the U.S..

