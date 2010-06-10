Chinese Export rumours Were True

It turns out that rumours of Chinese export performance were true.



Xinhua:

China’s exports surged by 48.5 per cent year on year in May, while the imports climbed 48.3 per cent, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced Thursday.

The growth rate for exports was 18.1 percentage points up from the figure for April, and the import growth rate dipped slightly from 49.7 per cent reported in April.

