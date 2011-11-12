In One Month, There's Been A Major Shift In The Chinese Property Market

From a Credit Suisse survey of 200 Chinese residents, there’s suddenly been a massive shift in expectations of real estate prices.



The per cent who expect a price decline next month has jumped from 18% to 53% in one month.

The per cent that expect prices to increase has fallen by two thirds.

Photo: Credit Suisse

