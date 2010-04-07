Chinese Executive Vows To Sleep With 800 Women -- And Takes Bribes All Day To Pay For It

Ahh, the pleasures of comradeship.

Tiger had nothing on this fellow…Malcolm Moore, Telegraph:



A Chinese official has been arrested after his wife discovered a diary containing hundreds of his sexual escapades, and the bribes he had allegedly taken to pay for them.

The unnamed 47-year-old official, the head of a state-backed company in the Eastern city of Anqing, claimed in his diary to have slept with 500 women and was aiming to take the notches on his bedpost to “between 600 and 800”.

Almost all of the women were prostitutes, and in order to fund his proclivity, the official allegedly took huge bribes. “He was busy eight hours a day looking for bribes, and then another eight hours looking for sex,” one investigator told the local newspaper, the Xin’an Evening News.

