China Mobile Executive Gets Death Penalty For Taking Bribes From Siemens

Photo: Tayo Fuji via Flickr

His name is Shi Wanzhong, and he is the Human Resources Director of state-run telecom company China Mobile. Today, he was sentenced to death for taking a share of a middle man’s $5.06 million commission in exchange for fixing deals between German firm Siemens and China Mobile, according to Shanghai Daily.The middle man, named Tian Qu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. All this was done behind closed doors, and the trial was not open to the public.



Stil no word yet on what will happen to Siemens, but here’s what they face (via Shanghai Daily):

According to China’s Criminal Law, companies shall be fined if they offer bribes and commissions to government officials or those working in a state-owned enterprise. Company employees guilty of bribery shall be given jail terms of up to five years.

Fines don’t sound nearly as bad as a death sentence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.