A Chinese Soccer Fan Died From Exhaustion After Staying Up To Watch Every Euro 2012 Match

Important international soccer tournaments can wreak havoc on fans’ sleep schedules due to time zone differences, and one man in China died last week watching after watching every game of Euro 2012.Jiang Xiaoshan, from Changsha in south-central China, stayed up all night for 11 consecutive days to watch the group stages of Euro 2012, according to a report from The Telegraph.



Changsha is six hours ahead of Warsaw, Poland, and five hours ahead of tournament sites in Ukraine.

After Italy beat Ireland on the last day of play for Group C, the fan returned to his home around 5 a.m., fell asleep and never woke up.

According to the report, the combination of alcohol consumption, tobacco use and sleep deprivation was the primary cause of death.

